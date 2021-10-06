Traffic stop in Texas leads to discovery of woman’s body in Livingston County, murder charges

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A traffic stop in Texas led authorities to the discovery of a woman’s body at a home in Livingston County.

Brandon Eric Wilson was stopped Oct. 4 in Texas for a traffic violation, according to police. He made statements of officers that caused them to conduct a welfare check at a home in Genoa Township, authorities said.

Police said they found a woman’s body inside the home, and Wilson was taken into custody. He is expected to be returned to Livingston County, according to officials.

The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony complaint against Wilson for one count of homicide -- open murder. The charge carries a possible sentence of life in prison.

Deputies continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7956.