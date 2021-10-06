Cloudy icon
67º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Traffic stop in Texas leads to discovery of woman’s body in Livingston County, murder charges

Brandon Wilson faces open murder charge

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Genoa Township, Livingston County, Local, Crime, Genoa Township Crime, Livingston County Crime, Murder, Texas, Traffic Stop, Brandon Wilson, Genoa Township Police
Police lights.
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A traffic stop in Texas led authorities to the discovery of a woman’s body at a home in Livingston County.

Brandon Eric Wilson was stopped Oct. 4 in Texas for a traffic violation, according to police. He made statements of officers that caused them to conduct a welfare check at a home in Genoa Township, authorities said.

Police said they found a woman’s body inside the home, and Wilson was taken into custody. He is expected to be returned to Livingston County, according to officials.

The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony complaint against Wilson for one count of homicide -- open murder. The charge carries a possible sentence of life in prison.

Deputies continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7956.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email