Cloudy icon
73º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 7, 2021

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County, Local, Local 4, Local 4 News, Live, Live Stream, Watch Live
The ACLU filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice alleging “documented history of excessive force and police brutality.”
The ACLU filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice alleging “documented history of excessive force and police brutality.”

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan file complaint, urges federal investigation into Taylor Police Department

The ACLU filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice alleging “documented history of excessive force and police brutality.”

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email