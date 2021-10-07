Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 7, 2021

WEATHER ALERT
Dane Kelly, Web Producer
DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.
American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan file complaint, urges federal investigation into Taylor Police Department
The ACLU filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice alleging “documented history of excessive force and police brutality.”
