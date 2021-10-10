41-year-old woman killed in Monroe Township pedestrian crash

According to police, a 41-year-old Erie, Michigan woman was walking westbound across South Dixie Highway when she was struck by a southbound 2020 Nissan passenger car.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 p.m. on South Dixie Highway north of Tanager Drive in Monroe Township.

According to police, the victim is a 41-year-old Erie, Michigan woman. The victim was walking westbound across South Dixie Highway when she was hit by a 2020 Nissan.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Police added that the 37-year-old Temperance, Michigan man driving the vehicle was not injured.

At this time it is still unknown whether speeding or drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7557.

