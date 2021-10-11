Ferndale pastor accused of trying to kill deputies with car faces criminal charges including attempted murder

A pastor from Ferndale is arrested after he is accused of trying to use his car as a weapon against sheriff's deputes in Arenac County.

FERNDALE, Mich. – David Jones, 57, is facing criminal charges including attempted murder after allegedly trying to hit deputies with a vehicle believed to have been driven while the pastor was under the influence.

“Never saw anything out of the ordinary. I would walk my dog down there all the time,” said one woman who chose not to be identified.

Jones is the longtime pastor of Hilton Oaks Baptist Church in Ferndale. His latest round of problems happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. That is when deputies got a call about Jones doing some suspicious activity at a convenience store.

Apparently, when deputies made it to the scene Jones did not want to cooperate and allegedly decided to drive his car across a busy street, ramming it straight into the business.

Deputies say Jones then turned his car towards the deputies and proceeded to drive ramming the vehicle that officers were driving.

“Police are obviously out there to keep the streets safe and their job involves a lot of risk. So, to kind of go out of your way to take someone’s life is kind of next level,” said Mayuri Bharathan.

People near Hilton Baptist Church like Kelsey Mullen and Bharathan never saw anything out of the ordinary. They are in shock that a man of the cross can be such a sinner.

“He’s someone that’s held to a higher standard and supposed to lead the community. He shouldn’t be getting a DUI and trying to run over a police office,” said Mullen.

The pastor has a total of eight prior drinking and driving offenses. One woman living near the church for decades is just frustrated Jones was allowed to make mistake after mistake before it ultimately came down to this.

”In my book, strike three, you’re out. Because, innocent people are being killed by drunk drivers,” said another woman.

No one could be reached for comment at the church. Meanwhile, Jones is being held on a $1 million bond.

