Large search underway at property of Lenawee County woman who disappeared in April

Officials conducting a search on Oct. 11, 2021, at the Franklin Township home of missing person Dee Warner.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities from multiple departments are conducting a large search at the property of a Lenawee County woman who disappeared in April.

Dee Ann Warner, 52, was last seen April 24 or 25 at her home on Mugner Road in Franklin Township, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dee Ann Warner (WDIV)

Crime Stoppers publicly asked for help in the search for Warner on May 6, saying her family hadn’t heard from her in two weeks.

On Monday (Oct. 11), deputies confirmed they are conducting another search of her home and the surrounding property. They hope to uncover information on her whereabouts, and investigators will continue to examine that information.

Michigan State Police, the FBI, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and others are involved in the search, officials said.

Anyone with information about Warner’s disappearance is asked to call the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office at 517-264-5364.

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2021, police search at the Franklin Township home of Dee Warner, who disappeared in April 2021. (WDIV)

