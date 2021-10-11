Sterling Heights woman arrested twice for conduct after market played song she didn’t like, police say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights woman was arrested twice in the same day because of her conduct toward police after she got angry about a market playing an overhead song she didn’t like, officials said.

Troy police officers said they were called at 12:33 p.m. to Paradise Fruit Market on East Big Beaver Road for a report of a customer causing trouble. The woman involved in the incident left the business but called police to say she had moved her car to a location on Parliament Drive, west of Pall Mall Drive, in Sterling Heights, according to authorities.

Officers said they found the woman sitting in a car, and when they spoke with her, she was agitated.

The woman told police she had been inside the market when an overhead song that she didn’t like started to play, officials said. When she asked employees to stop playing the song, they told her they couldn’t, and she started to yell at them, according to police.

Officers were called to escort the woman out of the store, police said.

At some point, the woman became agitated with the officer and accused him of lying, authorities said. Officials said she drove away from him, and he got into his vehicle to stop her.

The woman made a U-turn and drove around the officer, who had positioned his vehicle to stop her, he said.

A second officer positioned her patrol car to stop the woman, with the help of the first officer, according to Troy police.

They took the woman into custody and charged her with hinder and obstruction of a police officer. She was taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, processed and released, officials said.

After her release, the woman walked into the Troy Police Department and “began to yell and scream” at the front desk attendant, Troy police said. When she wouldn’t calm down, she was arrested again and charged with disorderly conduct, authorities said.