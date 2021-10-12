Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit school dismisses students early after food fight leads to multiple physical fights

Police say fights at East English Village might have been gang-related

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Detroit police at East English Village, where a food fight led to multiple physical fights on Oct. 12, 2021.
Detroit police at East English Village, where a food fight led to multiple physical fights on Oct. 12, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A Detroit high school was dismissed early Tuesday after a food fight during lunch led to multiple physical fights and sparked a police investigation.

Detroit police officers were called Tuesday (Oct. 12) to East English Village on the city’s east side.

Chrystal Wilson, the assistant superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said a food fight broke out during a lunch period at the high school.

The food fight led to multiple physical fights, but nobody was severely injured, Wilson said.

“After the school was settled and students returned to their classrooms, a police investigation into the fights determined that it could be gang related and additional fights could occur,” a DPSCD release read.

School officials decided to dismiss students and staff members early for safety purposes.

“The school district will continue to support East English Village with additional personnel to strengthen student relationships and relationships with staff through additional deans, counselors and security,” Wilson said in a release. “Additional time will be spent during the school day to strengthen relationships among students and with staff.”

DPSCD will hold a family and student meeting this week to discuss the incident and how to create a more positive learning environment moving forward.

