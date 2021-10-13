Dozens of officers respond to massive fight at Detroit high school

DETROIT – East English Village Preparatory Academy of Detroit was on lockdown Tuesday after multiple fights took place in the cafeteria during lunch.

Cell phone video surfaced on social media showing an officer with the Detroit Police Department being hit by a flying chair during the many brawls. It all happened while multiple fights were breaking out following a food fight.

“They just said it was a fight that broke out in the cafeteria between two students. A chair was thrown and then multiple fights got to breaking out,” said parent Michelle Riley.

Multiple students were arrested. The officer being hit with the chair is possibly what prompted the widespread response from police. It seems like every officer in the city was rushing to the scene.

“The ninth precinct, the fifth precinct, there are so many police out here,” Riley added.

No serious injuries have been reported. Local 4 News obtained video of a young woman student apparently knocked out.

“Every day since school (has) been in, it’s been ongoing. Fight, people bringing weapons. They fight all day in school. Parents bring other kids up here to fight kids. It’s out of control,” said parent Beverly Johnson.

Some parents are upset at how the situation was handled. One mom, who dropped everything when she saw all the flashing blue lights, says being able to get to her son was a huge relief, especially after hearing about how officers tried to get everything under control.

“My baby called me and told me that she couldn’t breathe and that she was on the way to her next class and they pepper-sprayed her,” said Johnson.

Although no one was badly hurt, another parent says her student will not be returning to class.

“They are not allowed to come back here anymore, (because) they can’t control the school,” Johnson said.

District officials said the school will have additional staff to strengthen security.

