Huron School District closed through Thursday amid water main break

Students resume classes on Friday, Oct. 15

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A water main break is forcing the Huron School District to close its buildings for most of this week.

Schools within the Huron School District in Huron Township will remain closed through Thursday, Oct. 14 following a water main break that was reported Sunday. The district was initially closed on Monday and has remained closed since.

Officials said Wednesday that school will resume on Friday, Oct. 15.

The township has been under a boil water notice since Sunday, Oct. 10, and it is unclear when that notice will be lifted.

Officials said Monday that water would be tested at 11 test sites on Tuesday and again 24 hours later on Wednesday. The township will lift the boil water advisory once they receive a second clear sample, officials said.

The township has a limited amount of free bottled water available to residents amid the boil water notice. Residents can pick up water bottles at Lajko Park on Huron River Drive on Wednesday through 7 p.m., or until supplies run out.

