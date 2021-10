NEW BOSTON, Mich. – The Huron School District will be closed Monday, Oct. 11, due to a large water main break in Huron Township.

According to district superintendent Donovan Rowe, the break is impacting the drinking and washing water in the district.

The boil water alert was issued Sunday morning for Huron Township. It is unknown when the alert will be lifted.

More: Metro Detroit school closings and delays