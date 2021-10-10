Boil water alert issued for Huron Township following large water main break

DETROIT – A boil water alert was issued for Huron Township on Sunday following a large water main break, according to the Huron Township Police Department.

“Due to a very large water main break Huron Charter Township is issuing a temporary boil water alert for the entire township. We do not believe the water pressure dropped to a dangerous level, however we are airing on the side of caution until the repair is made and we can properly flush the system to ensure the safety of our water customers. Once the proper testing is completed we will lift the boil water alert,” read a statement from the Huron Township Police Department.

