Orion Township declares state of emergency after severe storms cause damage

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A state of emergency has been declared in Orion Township following last week’s flooding.

Some areas received as much as 8 inches of rain in two hours.

“It was a rain event of literal epic proportions that you can’t plan for,” said Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

Barnett met with residents and issued a state of emergency, requesting help from the state and federal governments. It’s help the Zoller family could use after their recently-purchased home off of Silver Bell Road was damaged.

“The insurance company, doesn’t look like they’re going to be able to cover anything, so this is all going to be coming out of our own pocket. We just closed on the house, so our cash situation isn’t ideal right now. Not the way that we thought that we were going to be starting our new life as homeowners,” said Isabella Zoller.

Residents who experienced flooding with the recent storm event are asked to email details and any pictures or videos to flooding@oriontownship.org.