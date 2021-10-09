Afternoon downpours cause major flooding in Orion Township

Neighbors say it’s as if a rain cloud parked itself over Orion Township and just wouldn’t go away.

Neighbors say it’s as if a rain cloud parked itself over Orion Township and just wouldn’t go away.

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Neighbors say it’s as if a rain cloud parked itself over Orion Township and just wouldn’t go away.

“Our engineers said anywhere between 6 to 8 inches of rain fell for about an hour so there’s no storm drainage system that can handle that volume of water,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

It didn’t affect the entire township, rather the south end starting at Stadium Drive and extending toward the Auburn Hills border. Neighbors in the Stonegate subdivision couldn’t believe their eyes as a rushing waterfall took over Dutton Road and crashed into several homes caving in basement windows.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Mike Tesch.

Tesch and several other neighbors tried to clear the drains but even when clear, it couldn’t handle the volume of water. Neighbors put up a makeshift dam to try and prevent further flooding in the neighborhood.

Ad

M-24 North was shutdown for hours at Scripps Road as water completely submerged the road.

Barnett said the full scope of the damage is not yet clear but he will likely be asking the governor for disaster assistance.