Detroit brunch staple ‘Brooklyn Street Local’ closing in Corktown

A staple of the food scene in Detroit’s Corktown is closing after nearly 10 years in business.

Deveri Gifford, the owner of The Brooklyn Street Local, located at Michigan Avenue and Brooklyn for the last decade, says she has made the tough decision to close the restaurant.

The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post:

“I have made the very tough decision to close Brooklyn Street Local. Almost 10 years ago Jason and I loaded up our Toronto apartment and moved into 1266 Michigan Ave on a cold January night. We slept on tables at the restaurant while we got our bearings and found an apartment. At that time in Detroit we were able to open a business on a shoestring. We immediately felt welcomed and supported, and fixed up the restaurant as we went. No one minded that it was unpolished and DIY’d. It was the creativity, the strength, the compassion, the ingenuity of Detroiters that drew us to this city and why we fell in love with it.”

The post goes on to say that challenges amid the pandemic took a toll and they “do not have the capacity to keep going.” But Gifford says it’s not goodbye forever.

“I still love food, farming, the hospitality industry, Detroit and you. We are scaling down, pivoting again and trying to figure out how to do this in a way that is sustainable. We are not selling the building, there is a plan for this space, more on that later. We will be hosting pop ups in the coming months (there will be poutine ); quiche and brunch items will be available through Eastern Market and Metro Detroit Crunchy Club, we will be celebrating our 10 year anniversary in May 2022. Please keep following us for updates and events and continue to support small businesses, Detroit artists, creatives and entrepreneurs.”

Gifford and her husband Jason moved to Detroit from Toronto in 2012, making poutine a go-to pick for brunch in the city.

