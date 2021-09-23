Cloudy icon
Mudgie’s reopens in Detroit’s Corktown after mourning loss of founder

Deli reopens with limited service

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Mudgie's Deli in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit deli staple Mudgie’s has officially reopened following a mourning period for the loss of their beloved founder Greg Mudge, who died unexpectedly earlier this month.

Mudgie’s had been closed since Labor Day Weekend, but planned on reopening the Thursday after the holiday, before Mudge, 46, passed away on Sept. 5.

Mudgie’s held a public memorial event outside the deli last weekend. The restaurant officially reopened on Wednesday, Sept. 22, with limited hours and carry-out service only, for now.

