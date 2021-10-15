Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on Cashword scratch off

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County man couldn’t focus after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 10X Cashword instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the B&B Liquor Store, located at 48806 Hayes Road in Macomb.

“I bought a ticket on the way to work and scratched it in my car when I got there,” said the 73-year-old player. “I was just in shock when I uncovered 10 words. I sat in my car for a few minutes, and then went inside. It was so hard to focus for the rest of the day knowing I had $500,000 in my pocket.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay some bills and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $24 million playing 10X Cashword, which launched in April. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $20 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top-prizes and 10 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.