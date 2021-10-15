Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $1M on scratch off

LANSING, Mich. – Little did a Wayne County man know, his dream of winning a Lottery prize was about to come true when he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Red Caboose Wine Shoppe, located at 2465 Holbrook Street in Hamtramck.

“I love playing the Lottery,” said the 32-year-old player. “I have always told my wife that I would win big, but she never believed me. I had a dream one night that I won a large Lottery prize. I didn’t think much of it and went to the store the next day to buy some tickets.

“When I got in my car, I started scratching them. I saw I matched the number ‘04′ right away and thought I’d probably won $100. When I revealed the ‘$1MIL’ symbol, I thought I was still dreaming. I called my wife immediately to tell her the good news!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million. With his winnings, he plans to purchase a home and a new car.

Players have won more than $5 million playing Millionaire Maker II, which launched in September. Each $20 ticket offered players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $95 million in prizes remain, including 11 $1 million top prizes, 27 $5,000 prizes, and 1,743 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.