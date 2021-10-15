Tony Hawk shares viral video of skateboarding reporter Victor Williams

Those of us who know Victor Williams here at WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are well aware of his skateboarding skills.

We knew Victor Williams’ skateboarding story was gaining traction, but we didn’t know it would be seen by the most legendary skateboarder there is.

While covering a new skatepark in Detroit this week, Local 4′s Victor Williams pulled out some of his own skateboarding moves during a live shot, impressing those of us in the newsroom -- and apparently thousands of others across the nation.

A clip of Victor reporting while skating at Detroit’s Chandler Skatepark went viral on social media, raking in thousands of likes, retweets, articles and even some offers for free food at restaurants!

But the most impressive mention of all comes from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who shared the clip of Victor on his Instagram -- where it got more than one million views.

“Breaking news: reporter shreds,” Hawk wrote.

Good work, Victor!

You can see Victor’s full report on the Chandler Skatepark below: