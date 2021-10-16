Ongoing catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in Monroe County raise concern

Police say the vehicles are often targeted in the parking lots of commercial businesses, churches, nursing homes and other similar locations and sometimes even residential homes.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Over the past several months the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received reports about catalytic converters being cut from the exhaust system of vehicles.

The thefts have took place throughout the day and at different venues in Monroe County.

Police say the vehicles are often targeted in the parking lots of commercial businesses, churches, nursing homes and other similar locations and sometimes even residential homes.

According to police, those responsible for the crimes crawl under the vehicle and cut out the catalytic converter with a cutting tool, such as a cordless reciprocating saw, then sell the removed part for scrap metal.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the crimes and conducting aggressive patrols and property checks.

Several arrests have already been made, but the crimes continue to be committed by others.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity is asked to immediately report it to Monroe County Central Dispatch by calling 911.

If you have information regarding the thefts call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Those who come forward could be offered a cash reward.

