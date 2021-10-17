Detroit police investigating pedestrian crash that killed man

DETROIT – A man was killed in a pedestrian crash that happened on southbound M-39 north of Plymouth Road in Detroit around 5:25 a.m. Sunday.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a disabled car left it and was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian then caught fire.

Police say the pedestrian who was killed is a man and died at the scene.

The driver who struck the pedestrian did stop after the crash. Police are still investigating the crash.

On Sunday, southbound M-39 was closed south of I-96 as a result of the crash.

Read more: Detroit news