Testing shows high lead levels in water at 7 homes in Village of Manchester

MANCHESTER, Mich. – Periodic testing of tap water revealed high levels of lead in the tap water of seven homes in the Village of Manchester.

Water at 19 homes recently was tested for copper and lead levels. Seven of those homes had enough lead in the water to trigger a public advisory.

As the village describes in its public announcement, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) evaluates compliance with the “Action Level” of lead or copper in water based on the 90th percentile of the results collected in each round of sampling. The lead 90th percentile for the village water supply is 31 parts per billion (ppb), which exceeds the Action Level of 15 ppb. Read more about this “lead and copper rule” on EGLE’s site.

Residents are advised to run their water to flush out lead-containing water before using it for drinking or cooking. Run your water to flush out lead-containing water.

The village advises the following:

If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.

If you do have a lead services line you should clean your aerators and should flush water from the pipes for at least five minutes by running faucets, taking a shower, washing dishes, or doing a load of laundry.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommends that any household with a child or pregnant woman use cold water and a certified lead filter to remove lead from their drinking water, especially when preparing baby formula.

Water filters

The Washtenaw County Health Department is providing free, lead-reducing water filters to Village households with children or pregnant women who receive WIC benefits, Medicaid insurance, or cannot afford a water filter (filters cost about $35 and their replacement cartridges cost about $15).

Filters will be available to these households at the Village Hall, 912 City Rd., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Friday, Oct. 22.

Drinking water tested

If you are a Village of Manchester water customer and wish to have your drinking water tested for lead or your water service line material checked, please contact the Village of Manchester at 734-428-7877.

Sen. Lana Theis on Thursday encouraged Manchester residents to get their water tested.

“Since there is no acceptable level of lead in drinking water, out of an abundance of caution, I strongly encourage residents to get their water tested and consider installing lead-reducing water filters, which are currently being offered for free by the Washtenaw County Health Department,” said Theis, R-Brighton. “I appreciate Manchester officials for being so proactive in communicating the recent lead level test results with village residents.”

