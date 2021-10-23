Chandler Park Skatepark opens on Detroit’s east side

The 15,000-square-foot skatepark just opened in Chandler Park and it’s quickly becoming a fan favorite.

DETROIT – Liam Morneau has been skateboarding for years while Javier Williams just started a few weeks ago.

“You can have fun and if you get hurt you have to get back up,” said Morneau.

This type of camaraderie at skateparks is common between the experienced and those just starting out.

“Everything is compact. You have to train yourself to do it quickly,” said Morneau.

The Chandler Park Conservancy partnered with the Built to Play Skatepark initiative and along with 200 donors, $500,000 was raised for this state of the art addition.

“The park was about fun and health and opportunity for kids to get some exercise,” said Alex Allen, President and CEO of the Chandler Park Conservancy.

It’s the first skatepark on Detroit’s east side and some of the young people who live nearby helped design the project.

“In the past you’ll see skateparks that were just a square and this uses the natural areas. It’s just beautiful,” said Trevor Staples of the Built to Play Skatepark Initiative.

For many people in the community it is a fun place to enjoy with family and friends.

“I love it. It’s great. You’re not in the streets. You have somewhere to go and have fun with friends,” said Morneau.

Free skating lessons will be available for kids ages eight to 13.

