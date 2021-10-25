Downtown Boxing Gym to unveil new outdoor sports complex in Detroit

Rendering of new outdoor sports complex at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit.

DETROIT – A newly renovated outdoor sports complex is set to be unveiled Tuesday at the Downtown Boxing Gym (DBG) in Detroit.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation is making this project possible through its Sports Matter Community Grant program. The program benefits youth sports programs in low-income communities.

The new complex is situated on 3/4 of an acre at the corner of Meldrum Street and East Vernor Highway on Detroit’s east side. It is meant to benefit more than 150 students (ages 8-18) who participate in DBG’s free after-school academic and athletic program.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, DBG, DICK’S Sporting Goods leaders, are set to participate in a reveal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by The UnGala, an annual fundraising event to support DBG.

The Downtown Boxing Gym has occupied its building on East Vernor Highway since 2015. They have wanted to make better use of the outdoor space.

The new outdoor sports complex includes:

A large, multi-sport turf field

Lighting throughout the complex

Pavilion

Ice rink

Raised-bed gardens

Two fire pits with seating

Parking lot for DBG’s bus and fleet of vans

A shipping container for storage

Construction began in February 2021 and is still ongoing. The remainder of the work, including installation of the pavilion and ice rink, is expected to be completed in the coming months. Premier Group Associates is leading the project.

