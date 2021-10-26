14-year-old boy shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after getting shot on Detroit’s west side.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Stahelin near 7 Mile and the Southfield Freeway.

Police told Local 4 the shots were fired from outside of the home, hitting the boy. A total of 13 shots were fired into the home.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, but the teen was not the target. Police do not know specifically who the target was.

The boy did not live at the home. He was spending the night at his friend’s house.

Two other children were inside the home at the time. A 14-year-old and 9-year-old were in a bedroom with the victim when he was shot.

The parents of two of the children were also in the home.

No arrests have been made.

