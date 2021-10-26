15-year-old in critical condition after shots fired into home on Detroit’s west side

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after somebody fired shots into a home on Detroit’s west side.

DETROIT – A 15-year-old child has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after police say someone fired shots into a home on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at a home in the area of 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway.

“I heard a lot of gunshots. It was early in the morning,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor asked not to be identified.

“I heard a lot of screaming. By the time I got to the window I just saw a lot of police,” he said.

Police said someone shot multiple bullets into a home that had children inside.

“Unfortunately, there was one victim, 15 years old. He was shot twice. Once in the head,” Detroit police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.

Detectives searched the neighborhood. Harper said Detroit police Chief James White is taking the shooting as a top priority.

“Enough is enough. Our young people are being victimized and now we have this young man in the hospital and we’re praying for a miracle that he’ll survive,” Harper said. “Enough is enough and we have to come together as a community to stop this senseless gun violence.”

Police said a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

