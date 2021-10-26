30-year-old in critical condition after Warren gas station shooting; 1 arrested in Albion, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A 30-year-old man is in critical condition and another man was arrested in Albion after a shooting at a Warren gas station, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday (Oct. 24) at the Circle K gas station on Van Dyke Avenue, according to authorities.

State police said they tracked the suspected shooter, a 38-year-old man, to a location in Albion, Michigan. He was taken into custody Monday night, they said.

Detectives served several search warrants, including one in Lansing, where they found the 38-year-old man’s vehicle, according to officials. Police said that vehicle was caught on video during the shooting.

Authorities will present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. They plan to seek charges for assault with intent to murder and weapons-related offenses.