80-year-old woman has bullet fragments near eyes after being shot inside parked car in Pontiac

Police are investigating after an 80-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside a parked car in a Pontiac neighborhood.

Police are investigating after an 80-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside a parked car in a Pontiac neighborhood.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are investigating after an 80-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside a parked car in a Pontiac neighborhood.

Charlene Jones was out looking at rental properties around 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) when her car broke down. Police said a good Samaritan offered to jump the car for her and managed to get it started.

That’s when police said a black Jeep Cherokee drove down South Marshall Street and someone pointed an AK-47 out the window and started firing.

Original: 80-year-old woman shot between eyes while sitting inside parked car in Pontiac neighborhood

“One of the shots came right through the windshield and hit her right in the eye,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said.

Ad

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and rushed Jones to a hospital. She has broken bones in her face and bullet fragments near her eyes that will require surgery.

“I hope this doesn’t take away from her striving to be the best and showing me she’s the best,” Jones’ son, Derek Washington, said.

Washington said that Jones is her family’s rockstar, a dedicated volunteer at St. Joe’s Hospital and a glamorous grandmother.

Police said Jones was not the target of the shooting and they are still working to find out who is responsible.

Her family and the sheriff are asking for help.

“I know they say snitches get stitches,” Washington said. “You send them to me. I’ll take your stitches because it’s my mother.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Ad

Read: More Pontiac crime coverage