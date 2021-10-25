80-year-old woman shot between eyes while sitting inside parked car in Pontiac neighborhood

PONTIAC, Mich. – An 80-year-old woman was shot in between her eyes Sunday while sitting inside a parked car in a Pontiac neighborhood, officials said.

Oakland County deputies said the shooting happened after 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) in the 100 block of South Marshall Street, near Whittemore Street.

When officials arrived, they realized the woman had been shot between her eyes while sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Fusion. Deputies said they placed her in a patrol car and took her to a nearby hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition.

The woman told authorities she had been in her car for about 30 minutes and was visiting someone at a home on Marshall Street, deputies said. Officials later learned that the woman’s car needed to be jumpstarted, and the shooting happened shortly afterward.

“These back-and-forth drive-by type shootings must stop,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The only way we will stop them is with community involvement that identifies the individuals who are involved. The innocent victims in these neighborhoods deserve that support and justice.”

The woman’s family said doctors are waiting for swelling to subside on her eye before performing surgery to remove bullet fragments.

Investigators said the Fusion’s windshield had been damaged, and multiple 9 mm shell casings were found in the road.

Two men who were inside the car with the 80-year-old woman were not injured, police said. One of them told authorities he saw a man shooting what appeared to be an AK-47 out the back driver’s side window of another vehicle.

Bouchard asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers will remain anonymous.