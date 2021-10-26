Cloudy icon
Burglars create 3-by-3-foot hole in cinder block wall to steal $2 million worth of cellphones in Troy

Officials say thieves stole 30,000 cellphones

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

TROY, Mich. – Burglars broke into a Troy business by creating a three-foot by three-by hole in a cinder block wall and made off with 30,000 cellphones, police said.

The break-in happened between 6:50 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 16 at Super Fair Cellular on Rankin Drive, Troy officials said.

Someone created the large hole in the wall and took four wheeled bins worth $500 each, a metal dock plate worth $750, a pallet jack worth $600 and around 30,000 cellphones worth a total of $2 million, according to authorities.

Additional damage was done to the building, alarm system and closed-circuit television system, officials said.

Police continue to investigate.

