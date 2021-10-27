Charges dropped against Detroit officer accused of shooting journalists with rubber bullets after protest

DETROIT – Charges have been dismissed against a former Detroit police officer who was accused of shooting journalists with rubber bullets after a protest in May of 2020.

The incident happened during a protest against police brutality in Downtown Detroit. A judge dismissed the felony charges against Cpl. Daniel Debono, citing a statute that grants officers immunity where an unlawful assembly is declared.

Read: DPD investigating misconduct complaints after journalists report being shot with rubber bullets

He was charged with three counts of felony firearm. He was accused of shooting rubber bullets at three photojournalists after the protests had disbursed. One journalist was injured, officials said.

Prosecutors argued that the protest was cleared at the time of the shooting and journalists were not part of the protest.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if there will be an appeal in the case.

Debono has since taken a job in Texas.

