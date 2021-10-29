U.S. Marshals want help finding woman accused in brutal mutilation, murder of Melvindale man

MELVINDALE, Mich. – U.S. Marshals have increased the reward for information leading to the capture of a woman they suspect in the 2018 murder of a Melvindale father.

When David Carter didn’t show up for work, his sister said she had a bad feeling.

“Something in my gut that was just like, ' Something’s not right.’ Something. Something was wrong,” Tasia Carter Jackson said.

She went to her brother’s apartment and noticed that Carter’s front door was unlocked and his bed was messy. She said Carter always made his bed before leaving. The mattress and carpet both had several red stains.

“I said, you know, ‘What is this red stain? What is this?’ I didn’t -- I never put the covers back. I didn’t touch anything. So, at that point, my dad said, ‘Don’t touch anything,’” she said.

Carter’s family reported him as missing. Shortly after his remains were found in spread out across I-75 in Ohio.

The last person to see Carter was his girlfriend of six months, Tamera Williams. Melvindale police spoke with Williams after Carter disappeared and released her from custody.

Officials said when Williams was released she went on the run. She is believed to have traveled to New York. The last official sighting of her was in New York in 2018. There has been a nationwide manhunt for her since.

“She changes her look a lot. You know, she might have a wig and she, you know, she fluctuates her hair. The color, styles. So, you know, as far as identification, it’s going to be, you know, it’s been pretty hard,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

Federal marshals believe she is dangerous.

Carter’s family, including his 19-year-old son, are still grieving.

“It’s been a nightmare for our family. So, we still haven’t processed it. We were never, we were never able to see my brother in the casket. We were never able to touch him or anything like that. It, just, we just literally have absolutely nothing,” Jackson said.

Click here to learn more about the search for Tamera Williams. The reward for information leading to her capture has increased to $10,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals tip line at 313-234-5600 or send information via the USMS Tips App.