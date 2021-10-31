Small fire breaks out at Bob Seger’s Orchard Lake home, no injuries reported

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. – A small fire broke out Sunday morning at an Orchard Lake home that belongs to musician Bob Seger.

At about 6 a.m. on Sunday, authorities reportedly responded to a fire alarm with smoke reported inside the singer-songwriter’s home on Laplaya Lane, which is near Old Orchard Trail and Hiller Road. Officials say all residents were able to safely evacuate the home prior to the arrival of fire crews.

First responders found and extinguished the fire, though they did not say where the fire was located inside the home. Officials say the fire is still under investigation, so no cause has been reported.

No injuries were reported from the fire, officials said. No other details have been released at this time.

More news: Some West Bloomfield Township residents asked to shelter in place amid police situation