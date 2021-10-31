Partly Cloudy icon
57º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Small fire breaks out at Bob Seger’s Orchard Lake home, no injuries reported

Fire still under investigation, officials say

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Bob Seger, Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield Towship, Fire, House Fire, Michigan, Oakland County, Musician, Local, News, Local News
Bob Seger (Getty)
Bob Seger (Getty)

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. – A small fire broke out Sunday morning at an Orchard Lake home that belongs to musician Bob Seger.

At about 6 a.m. on Sunday, authorities reportedly responded to a fire alarm with smoke reported inside the singer-songwriter’s home on Laplaya Lane, which is near Old Orchard Trail and Hiller Road. Officials say all residents were able to safely evacuate the home prior to the arrival of fire crews.

First responders found and extinguished the fire, though they did not say where the fire was located inside the home. Officials say the fire is still under investigation, so no cause has been reported.

No injuries were reported from the fire, officials said. No other details have been released at this time.

More news: Some West Bloomfield Township residents asked to shelter in place amid police situation

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email