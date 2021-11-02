4 in custody after carjacker in Hellcat leads police on chase through rush hour traffic in Macomb County

A carjacking in Macomb County led to a police chase on Van Dyke Avenue in the middle of rush hour traffic on Monday (Nov. 1).

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A carjacking in Macomb County led to a police chase on Van Dyke Avenue in the middle of rush hour traffic on Monday (Nov. 1).

Four men have been taken into custody, accused of robbing the owner of the Hellcat at gunpoint in Sterling Heights.

The video shows four men holding the victim at gunpoint. Police said this is when the carjacker got the keys to the vehicle.

Police chased the stolen red Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat through Macomb County. The chase came to an end when police used stop sticks to stop the vehicle.

Officers from Sterling Heights, Warren, and the Michigan State Police Department were involved in the chase.

One man was taken into custody after trying to flee the scene when police stopped the stolen vehicle. The other three were taken into custody near the original apartment complex.

