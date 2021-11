A crash involving a car and a fire truck has led to a firefighter and two civilians hospitalized.

DETROIT – A Volkswagen and a fire truck were involved in a collision Tuesday night on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said four firefighters were transported to a hospital.

One had back pain and the other three were transported as a precautionary measure.

Two civilians were also transported to the hospital.

The fire truck was responding to a house fire at the time of the crash.

