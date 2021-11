Detroit police cruiser involved in crash on city's east side on Nov. 3, 2021

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was involved in a car crash early Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.

Police confirmed that an officer driving a Detroit police cruiser was involved in a crash at Grandy Street and East Warren Avenue.

Sources say the crash resulted in injuries, but it is currently unclear who was injured and what the extent of those injuries were.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

