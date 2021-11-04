2 face hefty fines after surveillance video shows them illegally dumping trash in Detroit

Police announced a major development in the effort to take back the streets from illegal dumpers in Detroit.

Arrests have been made after two people were caught on camera in the act of leaving trash somewhere it didn’t belong.

Surveillance video from hidden cameras captured two illegal dumpers in the act.

Because of that footage, police were able to track the culprits down. Both of them are now facing hefty fines.

Police want people to know: If you dump your trash in the city, police will be working to track you down.