2 shot after argument between family members turns violent on Detroit’s west side

Two people were shot inside a home on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – Two people were transported to a hospital after an argument between family members turned violent.

The shooting happened Wednesday (Oct. 3) night at a home on Pembroke Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

The uncle of the two involved in the shooting said his nephews got into an argument and guns were brought out.

A construction worker nearby witnessed the aftermath.

“He was moving around, trying to get off the gurney,” he said. “They got the other dude from inside the house.”

Sources told Local 4 one of the victims was shot in the head.

The family member said the victims are 32 and 42 years old.

Read: More local news coverage