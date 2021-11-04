Some Harper Woods residents asked to shelter in place amid barricaded gunman situation

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Some Harper Woods residents are being asked to shelter in their basements early Thursday morning amid a barricaded gunman situation.

Residents near the 20800 block of Lochmoor Street, near Harper Avenue and Vernier Road, are being asked to shelter in place as a barricaded situation has been declared in the area. An armed man has reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence in the neighborhood.

According to authorities, the 57-year-old barricaded man was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at the home at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. Once the altercation escalated, the man reportedly fired a long gun inside the home while other family members were inside.

Officials say all family members were able to safely exit the home before authorities arrived. It does not appear that anyone was injured by the shot fired.

The man reportedly walked outside while officers were speaking with the other family members, and ran back inside once he saw the officers. Officials say the doors to the home have been locked and the windows have been covered. After several attempts to communicate with the man, officers declared a barricaded situation.

Officials say crisis negotiators are working to establish contact with the barricaded man to peacefully resolve the situation.

Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place in their basements out of “safety concerns to the community,” officials said. People are encouraged to avoid the area.

