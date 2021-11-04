State police: Man says he was shot while driving on Davison Freeway near Woodward

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A 23-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to his back Wednesday night that he said he suffered while driving on Davison Freeway near Woodward Avenue on, Michigan State Police said.

Detroit Receiving Hospital’s security staff contacted police to report the gunshot victim. Police said the man told state troopers he was driving eastbound on Davison Freeway about 10 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot near Woodward Avenue. He told police he was not involved in any kind of road rage and that he didn’t see anything.

Police shut down the freeway for an evidence search. It has since reopened, but the investigation is ongoing.