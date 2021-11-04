What’s going around Metro Detroit: RSV, allergies, viruses, strep throat

Viruses are still going strong, but that’s not the only thing making people sick in Metro Detroit this week.

Doctors in Metro Detroit are continuing to see lots of patients battling viruses, including COVID-19. They’re also seeing some cases of strep throat and more breathing problems triggered by the colder weather -- especially in people with asthma or COPD.

Wayne County:

Children’s Hospital is still seeing kids with RSV and a number of teenagers dealing with mental health issues.

Dr. Robert Takla at Ascension St. John also reports cases of RSV and more asthma and COPD flare-ups this week. Beaumont Dr. Peter Rodin in Grosse Pointe Park is treating seasonal allergies. The CVS Minute Clinics say strep throat is on the rise -- along with coughs, colds and pink eye.

Oakland County:

Dr. Steve McGraw at Ascension Providence reports RSV, upper respiratory infections and more symptoms from asthma and COPD.

The CVS Minute Clinics say strep throat is up there too. Along with sore throats and pink eye.

Monroe County:

The ER at Promedica Monroe Regional reports respiratory illnesses, including colds and sinus problems.

Promedica Monroe Family Medicine is also seeing primarily respiratory illnesses.

Macomb County:

Dr. Joseph Flynn at McLaren Macomb said cases of upper respiratory infections in adults have increased significantly. Many have reported eye inflammation along with cough, congestion and sneezing. They continue to see high volumes of kids with RSV and asthma complications on the rise with the change in temperatures.

The CVS Minute Clinics report an increase in strep throat, sore throats and pink eye.

Washtenaw County:

The health department in Washtenaw County said flu cases are increasing, especially in the University of Michigan community. At Michigan Medicine they’re treating lots of children with RSV. On the adult side, respiratory illnesses remain frequent.

We can expect most of these issues to continue and likely increase in the weeks to come. If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, Dr. Frank McGeorge said now is a good time to do it. That way you’ll be protected before the holidays.

