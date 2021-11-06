Morning Briefing Nov. 6, 2021: Knowing the mental impact of time change as Daylight Saving Time ends; 8 dead, several injured at Houston music festival

It’s time to “fall back” this weekend, as we mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. And while many are looking forward to that extra hour of sleep Saturday night, the transition can be difficult for some.

Experts say that understanding the psychology behind the time change and how it impacts us can make it easier to adjust.

Learn more here.

At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.

Read more here.

Ad

Tikiya Allen, 18, was shot and killed while riding her bicycle on July 21 in Detroit. A vigil was held for Allen on Friday to honor her memory as her family still fights for justice.

See the story here.

The U.S. House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.

Read the report here.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit.

Ad

See more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

MMichigan reported 10,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 5,047 cases over a two-day period, the highest daily average since April. Of the 90 deaths announced Friday, 48 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,157,606, including 22,474 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,147,512 cases and 22,384 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.