Family still fighting for justice in death of 18-year-old girl shot while riding bicycle

Tikiya Allen was killed in July

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Tikiya Allen, Vigil
Tikiya Allen, 18, was shot and killed while riding her bicycle on July 21 in Detroit.

Allen was riding her bicycle on Pingree Street between Linwood and 14th streets when she was killed. Her family said she had a goal of becoming a doctor.

A vigil was held for Allen on Friday (Nov. 5) to honor her memory. Days after her murder a walk was held in her memory, another vigil was held on Sept. 8 -- the day Allen would have turned 19.

Allen was a cheerleader for the East Side Cowboys and a nursing student at Oakland University.

twitter