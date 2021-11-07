Morning Briefing Nov. 7, 2021: US to allow vaccinated international travelers; Search continues for teen missing in East Lansing

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.

Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions. The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people.

Learn more here.

Loved ones, family and friends are not giving up hope that Brendan Santo will come home. This all despite the teenager being missing now for over a week now.

The search goes on for Santo, a native of Rochester Hills and Grand Valley State University student who went missing last week during a visit to Michigan State University.

See the story here.

The Michigan appeals court affirmed a two-year suspension for a doctor who approved nearly 22,000 medical marijuana certificates in a 12-month period.

Read more here.

Authorities said they would watch video, interview witnesses and review concert protocols to determine how eight people died at a Houston music festival when fans suddenly surged toward the stage to watch rapper Travis Scott.

Learn more here.

It’s time to “fall back,” as we mark the end of Daylight Saving Time.

And while many took advantage of that extra hour of sleep Saturday night, the transition can actually be difficult for some. Experts say that understanding the psychology behind the time change and how it impacts us can make it easier to adjust.

See the report here.

Michigan reported 10,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 5,047 cases over a two-day period, the highest daily average since April. Of the 90 deaths announced Friday, 48 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,157,606, including 22,474 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,147,512 cases and 22,384 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.