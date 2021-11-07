Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Sunday with earlier sunrise, sunset

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) has ended. If you haven’t done so already, turn your clocks back one hour. And for good measure, change all the batteries in all of your alarms.

This morning will be chilly and clear, then bright and milder. Tonight will become chillier again under fair skies, and tomorrow will be even warmer. After a slight chance of a shower early this week, a better chance of showers arrives by late Veterans Day.

Please note that today’s sunrise at 7:14 a.m. was nearly an hour earlier than yesterday.

Sunday morning will be mainly clear and chilly. Temperatures are starting in the low 30s. Coats and hats will be needed to stay warm while out and about.

Sunday afternoon will be milder. Many will just need a sweatshirt and a jacket while spending time outside, especially if you’re out enjoying those fall colors. All the reds, oranges and yellows will provide a perfect contrast with a brilliant blue sky.

Sunday highs will be near 60 degrees. Savor all the sun you can.

Remember, sunset will occur nearly an hour earlier, too. Tonight, it’s at 5:19 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mainly clear and chilly. Temps will fall through the 50s.

Sunday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

More sunshine, then some rain chances

Sunshine will return again with warmer conditions on Monday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Tuesday will be cloudier with a slight chance of a shower. Most areas will be dry with cooler conditions, but temps will still be above average. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Welcome to Veterans Day, Thursday. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers late in the day. Daytime temperatures will return to the low 60s.

Friday will be rainy and chillier. Temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s most of the day.

