Detroit launches emergency alert system for residents, businesses: How to sign up

City of Detroit lays out plan to vaccinate kids against COVID

DETROIT – The city of Detroit has launched a new emergency alert notification system to keep residents, businesses and people who work in the city updated.

Detroit Alerts 365 is a new system that sends Detroit-specific emergency notifications to individuals who sign up. The city is using the CodeRED emergency notification system, which now operates in thousands of municipalities and areas nationwide.

With this new, free system, individuals can choose to receive alerts via cell phone, landline, text, email, TTY, and/or social media. The high-speed system can reach people across the city in seconds, ensuring critical information can be quickly shared for situations such as:

Severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service

Public safety advisories

Flooding/natural disasters

Evacuation/shelter in place notices

Boil water advisories

Among the many important benefits of Detroit Alerts 365:

Individuals receive important alerts and instructions based on the area around their address directly by cell phone, text, or email. To receive notifications, a Detroit address must be indicated.

The alerts can be targeted to specific streets, neighborhoods, regions, or the entire city.

The notifications will be sent based on the user’s preferred language (English, Spanish, Arabic or Bangla).

Users can register with multiple Detroit addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Personal data is secure in the system.

“It’s critical that residents are informed during emergencies,” said Detroit Homeland Security & Emergency Management Deputy Director Hilton Kincaid. “Detroit Alerts 365 will enable the City to quickly deliver vital safety information to our citizens.”

How to sign up for alerts

To register for Detroit Alerts 365, individuals should visit detroitalerts365.org and click on the Detroit Alerts 365 logo, or text DetroitAlerts365 to 99411.

CodeRed Mobile Alert App

Individuals can download the mobile app and receive notifications based on their current location. This would enable residents to receive emergency alerts if they are in any area where an alert has been issued, including another area of Detroit or any area of the country where the CodeRED emergency alert system is utilized.

The CodeRED Mobile Alert App is a free download on The App Store and Google Play.

