Dearborn police ID person of interest in hit-and-run crash that killed 6-year-old girl

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for the public to help them locate a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Police believe Jyon Collins, 18, is connected with the Sunday (Nov. 7) crash. The victim was in the 7600 block of Bingham Road with her sisters when she was struck by a vehicle.

Collins is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

“This tragedy has impacted our entire community. We will expend every resource until the person responsible is located,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

