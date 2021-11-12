Detroit teen charged in fatal hit-and-run of 6-year-old girl in Dearborn

Jyon Collins was charged in Wayne County on Friday, Nov. 12 in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 6-year-old girl in Dearborn. Photo provided by the Dearborn Police Department.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A teenager from Detroit has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of 6-year-old Batoul Al-Fadawi last weekend in Dearborn.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday two charges against Jyon Trayso Nateshun Collins, 18, who is accused of fatally striking Al-Fadawi with a vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 7.

According to authorities, Collins was traveling southbound on Bingham Street, near Schaefer Highway and Tireman Avenue, where the child was reportedly crawling under a car. Officials say at about 2:50 p.m., Collins allegedly struck the child and fled from the scene.

Al-Fadawi was transported to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

“The doctors just came up to me and they told me, ‘Your daughter is drying. Just say goodbye to her.’ Within the next couple of minutes ... she died in my arms,” said the girl’s father, Haidar Al-Fadawi.

Collins was arrested on Nov. 10, officials said. It is believed that he was driving 50 mph at the time of the fatal crash.

The Detroit teenager was charged Friday in Wayne County with one count of failure to stop at a scene resulting in death, a five-year felony, and one count of driving without a license, a misdemeanor. Officials said he was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The young girl’s parents and other residents on Bingham Street say drivers frequently speed down their street. Residents say they have even called police and begged drivers to slow down in their neighborhood.

The Local 4 Defenders investigated for themselves, tracking dangerous drivers as they sped through side streets and drove through stop signs.

