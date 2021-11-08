6-year-old girl struck, killed in Dearborn: Search continues for hit-and-run driver

DEARBORN, Mich. – The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 6-year-old girl Sunday as she was walking across Bingham Road in Dearborn.
Both of her sisters were there and witnessed the entire incident unfolding as the family was making their weekly visit to see their grandmother. It happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of Bingham Road.
A nearby security camera shows the white or gray Chevrolet Equinox speeding down the street moments before the girl was hit.
The family who hopes the driver involved will turn themselves in.
Investigators are hoping someone will recognize that vehicle involved.
Tips can be made anonymously by calling 800-SPEAK-UP.