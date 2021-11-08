6-year-old girl struck, killed in Dearborn: Search continues for hit-and-run driver

A 6-year-old girl named Batoul died Sunday evening after being hit by a hit-and-run driver in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 6-year-old girl Sunday as she was walking across Bingham Road in Dearborn.

Both of her sisters were there and witnessed the entire incident unfolding as the family was making their weekly visit to see their grandmother. It happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of Bingham Road.

A nearby security camera shows the white or gray Chevrolet Equinox speeding down the street moments before the girl was hit.

This Chevrolet Equinox is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Nov. 7, 2021 in Dearborn. (WDIV)

The family who hopes the driver involved will turn themselves in.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize that vehicle involved.

Tips can be made anonymously by calling 800-SPEAK-UP.