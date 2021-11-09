What the massive infrastructure bill means for Michigan

A look at the infrastructure bill and how it will impact Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan is expecting a major influx of government funding in the coming days as part of the infrastructure bill passed over the weekend, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon.

So, just how much is on its way and what is it for? Local 4′s Rod Meloni spoke with Michigan’s former governor and current Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Road and bridge construction is certain to ramp up in Michigan as the infrastructure bill will pump more than $7 billion into the state. Another half a billion will be for Michigan bridges that need to be fixed.

Granholm said we should see a lot of that money soon, because it goes directly to the state.

Michigan’s next big federal funding boost will put a billion dollars into the state’s spotty mass transit system.

Ad

The Flint Water and Benton Harbor water crisis are gaining the most attention, but smaller cities around the state are also discovering high lead water line problems. We’ll see more than $1 billion for that expense.

Michigan will receive $100 million to run high speed internet to rural areas and another $110 million for new electric vehicle chargers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have to to work with the Republican Legislature on spending plans. As it stands, there are about $5 billion federal COVID dollars remaining unspent.

Read: More Michigan political coverage