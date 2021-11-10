Winning bidder for Paint Creek Cider Mill in Oakland County withdraws bid, cites misinformation

After some controversy surrounding a change in who runs the Paint Creek Cider Mill the winning bidder has withdrawn their bid.

The Paint Creek Cider Mill has been a mainstay in northern Oakland County for decades. Oakland Township owns the property and has leased it to Ed Granchi for the last nine years. Granchi offers cider, donuts, and hot food items like barbecue and pizza.

Granchi applied to renew his lease, but Alaina Campbell also applied. Campbell is the current president of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and owns the popular Cookies and Cream ice cream shop in the village of Lake Orion.

Campbell was the winning bidder. It was a 4-3 decision in her favor. On Tuesday (Nov. 9) she withdrew her bid. She cited online rumors and misinformation being spread on social media about the bidding process.

But does that mean the current operator, who generated a lot of online support, can stay? Ed Granchi will be able to stay on as operator? Yes. At least for another year.

The majority of the board liked Cambell’s vision better, but the minority believed current operator Ed Granchi offered the better financial deal.

That move led to a lot of online negativity against Campbell and created support for Granchi, who was stunned at the change on Tuesday. He had all sorts of supporters come and speak on his behalf.

Campbell’s withdrawal was done via letter. After receiving the letter, the board voted to renew Granchi’s lease for a year.

